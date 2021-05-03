PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 3,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,193. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.