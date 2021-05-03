PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $441.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.