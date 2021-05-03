Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 92.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.