Penumbra (PEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEN opened at $305.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

