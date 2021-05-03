pEOS Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $1,014.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00275353 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.01147684 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.22 or 0.00727602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,727.01 or 1.00060965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official website is peos.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

