Pepemon Pepeballs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $641,486.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $641,486.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $194.45 or 0.00335960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

