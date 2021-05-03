Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,950 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $23.39. 235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

