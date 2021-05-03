Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ QLGN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,846. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.