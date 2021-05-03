Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 334.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ZIX were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ZIX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $7.33. 19,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

