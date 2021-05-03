Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PVSP traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 180,864,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,057,367. Pervasip has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Pervasip alerts:

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.