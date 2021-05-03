PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.64

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 6448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $583.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PetMed Express by 19.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

