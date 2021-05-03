Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 333.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Several research firms have issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 444.20 ($5.80) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 417.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 406.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

