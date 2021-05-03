PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFG Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

