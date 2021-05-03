PFG Advisors Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSA Safety were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $94,226.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of MSA opened at $160.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.