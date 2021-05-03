PFG Advisors Makes New $936,000 Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $141.71 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

