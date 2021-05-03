PFG Advisors Purchases 2,586 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Betterment LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,957,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 538.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

