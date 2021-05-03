PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

