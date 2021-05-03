Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGSVY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

PGSVY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $297.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.88.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

