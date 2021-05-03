Pilgrim’s Pride Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,548 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 361% compared to the average volume of 553 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,383. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

