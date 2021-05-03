PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Acquired by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PML. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $14.87 on Monday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

