Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Receives C$11.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock opened at C$11.29 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.34.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

