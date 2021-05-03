Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

