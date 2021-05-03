Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

