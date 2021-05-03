Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Kemper has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

