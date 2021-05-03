Piper Sandler Comments on CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

