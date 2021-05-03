Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

PFG stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.