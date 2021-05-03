Piper Sandler Increases EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $507.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $442.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.73.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $457.75 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $461.98. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $409.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

