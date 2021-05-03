Pirl (PIRL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Pirl has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $290,934.15 and $148.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.96 or 0.05505521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00490436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $998.59 or 0.01740360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00701642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.61 or 0.00631966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.57 or 0.00438446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

