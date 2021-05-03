Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

