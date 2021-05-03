Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 869,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on Planet 13 from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

PLNHF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 581,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,756. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products.

