Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Sells 30,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$155,000.

Shares of PTM traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.13. 87,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.36 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

