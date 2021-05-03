PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 771,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. 169,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

