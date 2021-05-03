Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells $193,545.48 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.44 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.31 and a 1-year high of $96.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

