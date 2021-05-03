Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 775,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,086.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,548 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

