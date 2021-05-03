Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

PLSQF remained flat at $$19.50 during trading on Monday. Plus500 has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.