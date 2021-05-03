PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.270-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM opened at $49.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

