Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $245.83 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $245.83 million and $2.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.77 or 0.00470439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 610,331,538 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.