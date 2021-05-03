Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Popular has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

