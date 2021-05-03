Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

POR stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $50.73. 366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,754. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.