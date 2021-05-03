Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $44.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $50.48. 450,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,188. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

