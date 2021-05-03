PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPD in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. PPD has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

