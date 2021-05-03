PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $171.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

