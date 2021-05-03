Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the period.

PDS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.56. 2,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

