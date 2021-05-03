Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,288 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 393.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $183.24 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

