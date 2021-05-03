Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 579 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $172.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day moving average of $161.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

