Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 690 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $313.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.97 and its 200 day moving average is $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

