Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

PBAM stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

