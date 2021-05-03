Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 252,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,802,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.75. 544,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.