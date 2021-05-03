Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KHC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,694. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.