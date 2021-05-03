Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

NYSE:ANET traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,995. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total value of $527,355.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,433.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,018 shares of company stock worth $24,388,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

